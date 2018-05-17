Manulife (MFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.07

Shares of Manulife (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$25.07 and last traded at C$24.90, with a volume of 1013670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. CIBC upgraded Manulife from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Manulife from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th.

In other Manulife news, Director Ronalee Hope Ambrose bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.00. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.77, for a total value of C$72,749.49.

Manulife Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

