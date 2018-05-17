Manulife (MFC) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

Media stories about Manulife (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Manulife earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.8543691395029 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Manulife from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded Manulife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Manulife from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Manulife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of Manulife traded down $0.03, hitting $19.46, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,410. Manulife has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Manulife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Manulife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

Manulife Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

