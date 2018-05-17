Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Reduces Position in Walmart (WMT)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 644,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,649,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,476,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,501,000. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 84,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart opened at $86.13 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $250.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Morningstar set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.