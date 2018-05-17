Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $923,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $133,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $144,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 14,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $1,177,029.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $401,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,102 shares of company stock valued at $18,237,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.19 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.80 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Maxim Group set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Shares of Gilead Sciences opened at $67.55 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

