Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $36.26

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.26 and last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 9154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $368.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.41 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 25.02%. research analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $114,266.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,103.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 271.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after buying an additional 404,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 49,696 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,497,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 343,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 75,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 185,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 15,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

