Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Purchases 1,568,884 Shares of BOSTON OMAHA Corp (BOMN) Stock

BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 1,568,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $36,554,997.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 3,218,884 shares of BOSTON OMAHA stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $74,999,997.20.

BOSTON OMAHA traded up $0.79, reaching $27.12, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 142,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,144. BOSTON OMAHA Corp has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 74.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA in the 1st quarter worth $624,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the United States. The company acquires existing billboard locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Wisconsin. It also provides surety insurance products, as well as related brokerage services; and commercial real estate brokerage, property management, and other real estate services.

