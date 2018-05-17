Magna International (MGA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magna International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of Magna International opened at $66.25 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Magna International has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 414.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 77,913 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth $921,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 126,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

