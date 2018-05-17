Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 347,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMP opened at $69.41 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $69.04 and a 1-year high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.70 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 41.57%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.9375 per share. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

