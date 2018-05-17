Macy’s (M) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s updated its FY19 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.52.

In related news, CFO Karen M. Hoguet sold 67,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $1,984,265.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,265.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $265,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,164. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Macy’s by 10,087.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

