Macquarie/First Trust Global (MFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 31st

Macquarie/First Trust Global (NYSE:MFD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global alerts:

MFD opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Macquarie/First Trust Global has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.