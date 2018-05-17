MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Stake Boosted by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,121,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,502,000 after acquiring an additional 610,361 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,487,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,387,000 after acquiring an additional 546,879 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,500,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,104,000 after acquiring an additional 480,566 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,855,000 after acquiring an additional 254,288 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo bought 22,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $502,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 95,260 shares of company stock worth $2,080,263 and have sold 750 shares worth $14,445. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $23.08 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

