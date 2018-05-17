Mackay Shields LLC Purchases New Holdings in RMR Group (RMR)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Get RMR Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMR shares. BidaskClub cut RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $61.00 target price on RMR Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

RMR Group opened at $78.85 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of -0.20. RMR Group has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $77.95.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.58 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.43%. research analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.