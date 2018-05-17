Mackay Shields LLC Buys New Stake in E-Trade (ETFC)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of E-Trade by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of E-Trade by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of E-Trade by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of E-Trade by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of E-Trade during the 4th quarter worth $1,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other E-Trade news, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $407,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of E-Trade opened at $64.39 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . E-Trade has a 12-month low of $63.86 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. E-Trade had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that E-Trade will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut E-Trade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised E-Trade from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised E-Trade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. UBS raised E-Trade from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of E-Trade in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

E-Trade Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

