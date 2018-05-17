Mackay Shields LLC Buys New Holdings in Kellogg’s (K)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 41,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg’s in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg’s by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg’s in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amit Banati sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $188,072.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $297,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 818,763 shares of company stock worth $54,086,127. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg’s opened at $61.49 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Kellogg’s has a 52-week low of $61.16 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Kellogg’s had a return on equity of 67.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg’s will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on Kellogg’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kellogg’s from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Kellogg’s from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Kellogg’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.53.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

