Mackay Shields LLC Acquires New Holdings in Omnicom Group (OMC)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,697,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,551,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of Omnicom Group opened at $74.79 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

In other Omnicom Group news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $154,760.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $37,579.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.