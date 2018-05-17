M P Evans Group (MPE) Insider Tristan Robert Julian Price Sells 43,000 Shares

M P Evans Group (LON:MPE) insider Tristan Robert Julian Price sold 43,000 shares of M P Evans Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($10.17), for a total transaction of £322,500 ($437,466.09).

Shares of M P Evans Group opened at GBX 756 ($10.26) on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. M P Evans Group has a twelve month low of GBX 612.04 ($8.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 830 ($11.26).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from M P Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.94) target price on shares of M P Evans Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

M P Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

