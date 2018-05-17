LyondellBasell (LYB) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 80,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 37,420 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 41,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 466,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,331,000 after acquiring an additional 66,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on LyondellBasell from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

LyondellBasell opened at $115.31 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. LyondellBasell has a 1 year low of $113.92 and a 1 year high of $116.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.31. LyondellBasell had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

