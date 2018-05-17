Luna Coin (LUNA) Trading 13.7% Higher This Week

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. Luna Coin has a market cap of $47,662.00 and approximately $557.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003993 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000849 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00739357 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00053976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00149106 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00088692 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org . The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

