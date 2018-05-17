LSV Asset Management Purchases New Position in Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 321,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,516,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,227,000. Busey Trust CO purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $6,052,000. Advantus Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial opened at $47.58 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo set a $64.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

