LSV Asset Management Has $19.31 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Peter D. Clarke bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $59,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

OGE Energy opened at $33.61 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $33.85.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $492.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.69 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 27.77%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.