LSV Asset Management Has $18.11 Million Stake in Preferred Apartment (APTS)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,276,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,638 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Preferred Apartment were worth $18,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Preferred Apartment opened at $14.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Preferred Apartment has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.30.

Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.38. Preferred Apartment had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.96 million. Preferred Apartment’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Preferred Apartment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Preferred Apartment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Preferred Apartment’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. DA Davidson set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $16.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

