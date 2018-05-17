LSV Asset Management Acquires 265,009 Shares of Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 853,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,009 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Shoe Carnival worth $20,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 24.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 152,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 43,054 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCVL. Pivotal Research set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $25.58 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $398.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.19 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Jeffrey C. Gerstel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,780.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP W Kerry Jackson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $95,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,874.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $302,781. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.