LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.27 Million Holdings in Qualcomm (QCOM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 47,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 2.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 1.1% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualcomm alerts:

Shares of Qualcomm opened at $56.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Qualcomm has a 52-week low of $55.66 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Qualcomm had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Qualcomm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Qualcomm will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Qualcomm’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. UBS dropped their price target on Qualcomm from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Qualcomm from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Qualcomm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Qualcomm from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

In other Qualcomm news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,140,895.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,551,962.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 16,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $852,989.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,616. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Qualcomm Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualcomm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualcomm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.