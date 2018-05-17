LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in PayPal (PYPL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,014,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $299,677.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,406.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $2,097,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,124.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,773 shares of company stock worth $16,777,061. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $77.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. PayPal has a one year low of $77.32 and a one year high of $78.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.