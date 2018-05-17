LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in M&T Bank (MTB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 375,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,194,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 135,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 98,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.06.

M&T Bank opened at $184.26 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $183.17 and a 52-week high of $184.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $745.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.85, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,585.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,037 shares of company stock worth $580,078. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.