LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 124.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 189,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $509,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 476.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray set a $144.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 30,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $4,218,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $700,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,521.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,898 shares of company stock valued at $20,997,769. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $144.70 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $142.41 and a 1-year high of $145.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

