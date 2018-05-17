LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,553,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,169 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,075,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,164,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,050,000 after acquiring an additional 998,236 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,904,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,263,000 after acquiring an additional 242,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 9,575,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,500 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $303,656.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 161,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $2,962,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,696,096 shares of company stock valued at $119,616,529 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, and StoreVirtual products, as well as traditional storage solutions, such as tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products for enterprise and small- and medium-size business; software-defined switches, routers, wireless local area network equipment, network virtualization equipment, security software, location-based services, and network management products; and data center care, proactive care, and technology consulting services, as well as Aruba Services, and communications and media solutions.

