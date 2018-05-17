Loxo Oncology (LOXO) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $156.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LOXO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Loxo Oncology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cann assumed coverage on Loxo Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Loxo Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Loxo Oncology opened at $139.50 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 2.32. Loxo Oncology has a 12-month low of $138.92 and a 12-month high of $143.55.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Loxo Oncology will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Loxo Oncology news, insider Naarden Jacob Van sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $423,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $223,261.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,646 shares of company stock worth $8,331,001. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOXO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $603,000.

About Loxo Oncology

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

