Loxo Oncology (LOXO) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LOXO. BidaskClub raised Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

Shares of LOXO opened at $139.50 on Thursday. Loxo Oncology has a twelve month low of $138.92 and a twelve month high of $143.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Loxo Oncology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Naarden Jacob Van sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $405,005.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,502.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $223,261.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,001. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOXO. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Loxo Oncology by 770.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 509.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

About Loxo Oncology

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

