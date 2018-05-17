Lookers’ (LOOK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Lookers (LON:LOOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.76) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on Lookers from GBX 109 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.97) target price on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lookers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 136.86 ($1.86).

Get Lookers alerts:

Shares of LOOK opened at GBX 107.04 ($1.45) on Tuesday. Lookers has a 52-week low of GBX 78.50 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 131.50 ($1.78).

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.