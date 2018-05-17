LogMeIn (LOGM) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOGM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogMeIn from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.56.

Shares of LOGM stock opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. LogMeIn has a 52-week low of $110.85 and a 52-week high of $112.00.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.43 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 6.31%. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

In related news, insider W. Sean Ford sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $962,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Lok sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $661,460.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $5,159,087. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions for individuals and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToConference, a video and audio conferencing solution; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me business, which are online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; and Grasshopper, a provider of telephony solutions.

