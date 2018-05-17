LivaNova (LIVN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LIVN. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

LIVN stock opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $84,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $130,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $521,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 27,255.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

