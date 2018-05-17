Littelfuse (LFUS) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Littelfuse worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,492,000 after acquiring an additional 78,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 369,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after acquiring an additional 149,200 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 351,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,550,000 after acquiring an additional 204,842 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 332,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,788,000 after acquiring an additional 125,145 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse opened at $216.48 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $214.69 and a 1 year high of $216.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.58. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $417.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.75.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 8,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.36, for a total value of $1,792,910.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,515.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,438,283. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

