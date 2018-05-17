Lionsgate (LGF.A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF.A) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Lionsgate stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Lionsgate has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 266.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGF.A shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lionsgate in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Lionsgate from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lionsgate in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray set a $35.00 target price on shares of Lionsgate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Lionsgate in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lionsgate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

