LINE (LN) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

LINE (NYSE: LN) is one of 44 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare LINE to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of LINE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LINE and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINE 4 1 4 0 2.00 LINE Competitors 520 1968 4729 238 2.63

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 5.82%. Given LINE’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LINE has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares LINE and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE 2.74% 2.83% 1.80% LINE Competitors -407.78% -69.77% -29.38%

Volatility and Risk

LINE has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LINE’s rivals have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LINE and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LINE $1.60 billion $71.89 million 119.80 LINE Competitors $6.96 billion $963.53 million 41.55

LINE’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LINE. LINE is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LINE rivals beat LINE on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

LINE Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

