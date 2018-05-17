Linamar (LNR) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

LNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Linamar in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$81.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linamar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$85.00.

Get Linamar alerts:

LNR stock opened at C$70.63 on Wednesday. Linamar has a one year low of C$60.50 and a one year high of C$80.58.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C($0.01). Linamar had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director William Harrison sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.18, for a total value of C$43,908.00.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.