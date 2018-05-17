Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LGND) recently:

5/9/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating.

5/2/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $5.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $183.46 and a 12 month high of $188.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.26. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 17,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.37, for a total value of $2,616,192.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,878.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $1,488,722.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,453,045.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,274 shares of company stock worth $10,067,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

