Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRT. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services opened at $21.23 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.84 million. equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 3.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It has 19 active fleets. The company provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

