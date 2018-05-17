Liberty Media (LSXMA) PT Raised to $60.00

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Media from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Liberty Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Liberty Media has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $45.02.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. equities analysts predict that Liberty Media will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media by 3,414.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media by 429.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

