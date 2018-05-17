Liberty Global (LBTYK) Stake Raised by Northern Capital Management LLC

Northern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

