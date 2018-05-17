“Level Brands (LEVB) Releases Earnings Results

“Level Brands (NASDAQ:LEVB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter.

Shares of LEVB traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 64,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,954. “Level Brands has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

“Level Brands Company Profile

Level Brands, Inc operates as a branding and marketing company. It operates through three business segments: Professional Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Professional Products segment produces and markets hair care and beauty products. This segment offers silkening shampoo and conditioner under the Flaunt name; spray gel under the Linger; spray on conditioner under the Luxe name; firm hold finishing spray under the Fierce name; all in 1 cleansing and conditioning product under the Lavish name; hair rescue treatment product; blow out styling primer enhanced with marine botanicals under the Sway name; hair spray under the Valor name; thermal protectant under the Fever name; shampoo and conditioner under the Rewind name; and dry shampoo under the Stay Dirty name.

