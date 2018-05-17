Leucadia National (LUK) Holdings Boosted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Leucadia National worth $24,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leucadia National by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,188,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,297,000 after acquiring an additional 392,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leucadia National by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,681,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,835,000 after acquiring an additional 127,716 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Leucadia National by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,605,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,503,000 after acquiring an additional 80,477 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leucadia National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after acquiring an additional 24,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leucadia National by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,139,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 39,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUK opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Leucadia National has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Leucadia National had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Leucadia National will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leucadia National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Leucadia National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Leucadia National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Leucadia National Corporation operates as a diversified holding company that focuses on financial service businesses and investments in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its services include equities research, sales, and trading; financing, securities lending, and other brokerage; wealth management; fixed income sales and trading; futures; equity capital markets, debt capital markets, and financial advisory; and asset management services.

