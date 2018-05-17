Legacy Reserves (LGCY) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $8.74

Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 42189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

LGCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS raised shares of Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Legacy Reserves from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Legacy Reserves presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.01.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter. Legacy Reserves had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 91,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $519,747.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 3,663,456 shares of company stock valued at $14,758,215 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Reserves in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Legacy Reserves by 1,701.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 73,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Reserves in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 606 fields comprising 10,492 gross productive wells, including 3,497 operated and 6,995 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states.

