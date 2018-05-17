Leerink Swann Weighs in on Teleflex’s FY2021 Earnings (TFX)

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 14th. Leerink Swann analyst R. Newitter forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $14.50 for the year. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.80.

NYSE TFX opened at $259.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a one year low of $257.00 and a one year high of $260.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $587.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Deren sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $347,455.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.49, for a total transaction of $2,346,653.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,711 shares in the company, valued at $21,052,479.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,852 shares of company stock worth $10,912,697 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

