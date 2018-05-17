Lear Co. (LEA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $15,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lear by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew Simoncini sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $19,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,803,374.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald L. Runkle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $190,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $561,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,115 shares of company stock worth $49,699,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.33.

Shares of LEA opened at $201.88 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

Lear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $954.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

