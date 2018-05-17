LBRY Credits (LBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $203,493.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on June 23rd, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 541,447,840 coins and its circulating supply is 166,547,836 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

