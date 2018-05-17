Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor opened at $5.55 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $98.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $64,556.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,192 shares in the company, valued at $82,644.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

