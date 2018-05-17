Lateef Investment Management L.P. Sells 233,612 Shares of Dollar General (DG)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,612 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 0.1% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $96.20 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $97.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

In other Dollar General news, SVP Michael J. Kindy sold 8,221 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $764,964.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at $916,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anita C. Elliott sold 3,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $302,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,142.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $2,242,255. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products.

