Lassonde Industries Inc (LAS.A) Raises Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This is an increase from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Shares of Lassonde Industries opened at C$285.99 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$209.50 and a one year high of C$269.18.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$280.00 to C$285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

