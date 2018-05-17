Lancaster Colony (LANC) & Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) Head-To-Head Review

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) and Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lancaster Colony and Barfresh Food Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancaster Colony $1.20 billion 2.90 $115.31 million $4.62 27.47 Barfresh Food Group $1.99 million 39.37 -$8.91 million N/A N/A

Lancaster Colony has higher revenue and earnings than Barfresh Food Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lancaster Colony and Barfresh Food Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancaster Colony 0 0 3 0 3.00 Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus target price of $146.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.06%. Barfresh Food Group has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Lancaster Colony.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lancaster Colony pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Barfresh Food Group does not pay a dividend. Lancaster Colony pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lancaster Colony and Barfresh Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancaster Colony 10.91% 19.32% 15.50% Barfresh Food Group -383.81% -152.69% -123.66%

Summary

Lancaster Colony beats Barfresh Food Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands. The company also provides dry egg noodles under the Inn Maid and Amish Kitchen brands; frozen specialty noodles under the Reames and Aunt Vi's brands; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, New York BRAND Bakery Texas Toast, Chatham Village, Cardini's, Marzetti Simply Dressed, and Marzetti brands; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse and Flatzza brands; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; and caviar under the Romanoff brand name. In addition, it manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive Garden's dressings and Jack Daniel's mustards, as well as endorsement agreements, such as Hungry Girl flatbreads. The company's products are sold through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants, as well as to industrial customers. Lancaster Colony Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. creates, manufactures, and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

